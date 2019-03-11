Victory: We just forced JPMorgan Chase to stop financing private prisons

by Nicole Regalado

Our people-powered movement just forced JPMorgan Chase to deal a massive blow to the private prison industry.

After years of activism led by immigrant rights groups and progressive allies, the bank recently announced that it would stop financing private prison and immigrant detention corporations.

This is a huge win made possible by more than 200,000 CREDO members who signed petitions and joined immigrant rights activists to occupy bank branches and march in the streets. Your CREDO Donations votes also made a significant impact, driving critical funding to some of the anchor organizations that led this fight.

It’s important we celebrate the good news so everyone in our social networks knows that our activism is getting real results. Help us strengthen our movement by sharing on social media the news about this huge win:



Click here to spread the news of our victory by sharing this graphic on Facebook.



Click here to retweet this news on Twitter.

During a time when a racist autocrat is occupying the Oval Office and attacking our communities and democracy, wins like these give us hope and serve as an important reminder that each and every one of us holds tremendous power to fight back.

But this isn’t just a win that proves that activism works. It is also a testament to the tactical savvy of immigrant rights and progressive groups who are changing the narrative around mass incarceration by exposing – and working to cut off – all sources of funding for the private prison and immigrant detention industry.

None of this would have been possible without the leadership of our allies at Make the Road New York, Center for Popular Democracy, MamásConPoder, The National Domestic Workers Alliance, Presente, Hand-in-Hand, MoveOn and all the members of the Families Belong Together Corporate Accountability Coalition.

Thank you for sticking with us through this fight. When we join together – even when the odds are stacked against us – we are unstoppable.