#MeToo Victory: RCA drops sexual predator R. Kelly

by Nicole Regalado

For decades, multiple Black girls and young women have accused R&B singer R. Kelly of sexually abusing them. Yet, their calls for accountability have been ignored by law enforcement, record labels and other corporations promoting and profiting from his music. But last week, thanks to the sustained activism of Black women, Sony finally dropped R. Kelly from RCA records.



Together, with Color of Change, UltraViolet, Girls for Gender Equity and NOW NYC, CREDO activists signed petitions and last week gathered outside of Sony’s New York office to demand that Sony stop enabling a known sexual predator. Just days later, the music conglomerate ended Kelly’s contract with RCA.



The coalition delivered more than 200,000 petition signatures to RCA – including more than 42,000 from CREDO members.

Watch the rally outside Sony’s office here:

The docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” brought national attention to the stories of Black women who survived Kelly’s abuse. For years, Kelly never faced legal or financial consequences for his crimes. That is now, thankfully, beginning to change. We’re grateful to the groups who have led this work for years and to the CREDO members who stood with them.

