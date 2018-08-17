Leave a Comment

Posted on August 17, 2018

Victory: Trump cancels ludicrous military parade

Thanks in part to the more than 194,000 CREDO members who took action urging Congress to block Donald Trump’s military parade, Trump today canceled plans to organize a parade for later this year.

We know that Donald Trump has never cared about servicemembers or veterans, and a wildly expensive military parade was an exceptionally bad idea – even for Donald Trump.

If he had gotten his way, Trump would have used the troops as partisan, political props so he could play dictator for a day.

It took enormous grassroots pressure to stop this disastrous idea, so thank you to the CREDO members and everyone else who stood up for our democracy and resisted Trump’s authoritarian impulses.

