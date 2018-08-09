Victory: CREDO helps stop Sinclair-Tribune mega-merger

by Brandy Doyle

Amazing news: Thanks to the activism by more than 200,000 CREDO activists and our partners, we stopped the Sinclair-Tribune media mega-merger from moving forward.

This merger would have given a single broadcast company a disturbing level of influence in the country’s media landscape. Already Sinclair is the largest broadcast group in the country, with 193 local stations. Sinclair has a long history of force-feeding local stations racist and biased must-run segments that hurt local journalism and communities.

The proposed mega-merger would have left Sinclair with an incredible 223 stations covering 72 percent of U.S. households.

Because of our massive grassroots pressure, even Trump’s FCC had to acknowledge that this deal was bad for the public interest.

This victory was all possible in part because of CREDO members and activists who proudly stand up for our media and democracy – so from all of us here at CREDO, we’d like to say thank you for all that you do.