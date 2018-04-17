Leave a Comment

Victory: Trump’s Interior Department drops plan to hike fees at national parks

Great news! Thanks to the more than 85,000 CREDO members who submitted public comments, Trump’s Interior Department backed off its proposal to drastically raise entrance fees at some of our country’s most iconic national parks.

If these rate hikes had gone through, it would have prevented many people from enjoying these national treasures and would have hurt local economies. America’s national parks are meant for everyone, not just the people who can afford them.

But thanks in part to the activism of CREDO members, more visitors will be able to enjoy our country’s precious national parks.

